Frozen Water Poses Issue for Crews Battling Oxford Fire

Quaker Farms Fire Company

The frigid weather hampered a large response to a house fire in Oxford Friday night.

Officials say the fire broke out around 7:45 on Jensen Farm Road and crews remained on scene for about eleven hours working to quell the flames, which had already extended through the roof.

Thankfully, the family that lived there wasn't home when the fire broke out.

The Quaker Farms Fire Company said that the high winds had pushed the flames across the house and the bitter cold caused the hose lines, as well as the nearby hydrants, to freeze up.

No one was injured and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

