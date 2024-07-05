Frustration over evening beach access following fireworks show in Old Lyme

“The fireworks were awesome. It was one of those nights where you thought it was the finale but there was even more,” said Old Lyme’s Dominique DiVenuto.

Thursday night, a firework display showered Old Lyme’s coast with light in celebration of the Fourth of July.

“Yeah, it was incredible, it was a lengthy show. We saw it for about 25 minutes,” said Old Lyme’s Danielle Hutchinson.

Thursday’s show was put on by one of the private beach associations in the area, but it was visible all along Old Lyme’s coast for those with access to a beach.

“I’m renting down the street here. Came down with people who were here permanently and they were really surprised that you weren’t allowed to come onto this public spot,” said Old Lyme’s Ken Jewell.

Jewell was renting near Sound View Beach, a public beach that closes at 8:00 p.m. per town rules. Separated by just a sign on the beach is the Miami Beach Association, where people were allowed to stay later and watch the show.

Because of the town ordinance, people like Jewell who tried to watch the show from Sound View, were asked to stay off the beach by town police.

“They were courteous, but it was just, 'the beach is closed,'” Jewell said.

The 8 p.m. closure is always the case at the public beach, but some believe there is room to compromise for the holiday.

“During the time of the fireworks,” Jewell said, “post a couple guys in the water, stay out of the water and check to make sure there’s no alcohol coming in.”

But because the show was put on by a private association, some don’t think it’s the town’s responsibility to fund additional police or parking attendees in order to accommodate the public.

Others who rent on the beach view the 8 p.m. curfew as a good thing, especially considering how many people were already on the private side of the beach.

“It was busy. If they allowed half of that it would’ve been too busy for a night like that,” said Connor Terragna, who was renting a house on the beach.

Old Lyme’s First Selectman said she was unable to comment until briefed by police.