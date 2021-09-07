Fuel Pipeline Impacted by Washout, Bradley Airport Affected

Bradley International Airport is relying on trucks to haul in jet fuel after a crucial pipeline was shut down.

A spokesperson for the Connecticut Airport Authority says the pipeline was impacted by the remnants of Hurricane Ida.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

While repairs are underway, the airport now requires fuel to be trucked in though it says at this point there has been no impact on flights.

“Both the fueling supplier and our airline partners are working collaboratively for continued operations," Ryan Tenny, Connecticut Airport Authority public information officer said in response to a question about whether there was any concern about the fuel supply at Bradley.

The pipeline is owned by Buckeye Partners which confirmed that back on September 2 it found that heavy rain had exposed its 12-inch refined products pipeline in Cromwell.

DroneRanger video captured a large washout exposing the pipe at TPC River Highlands.

In a statement, the company wrote in part:

“Buckeye crews immediately responded and, although the pipeline was already shut down, the affected segment was shut in and isolated. While the company is continuing to assess the pipeline washout, Buckeye has confirmed that there has been no product released.”

Buckeye says it has contacted authorities and is working with the fire department.

“Our primary focus is minimizing the impact to the environment and ensuring the safety of nearby communities.”

There’s no word yet when the pipeline will be restarted.

A map on Buckeye’s website shows it running from New Haven up into Massachusetts with a branch that goes off to Bradley.