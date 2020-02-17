Fuel Spill Closes Part of I-91 South in Meriden

A fuel spill has closed part of Interstate 91 south in Meriden on Monday morning.

State police said an oil truck is leaking fuel from a tank between exits 18 and 17 and the right and center lanes are closed. Investigators did not release details on the type of fuel that spilled or how many gallons spilled.

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection has been contacted because the fuel has also spilled into a storm drain, authorities said.

Sand trucks have also been called to the scene to clean the fuel that's on the highway, state police added.

It's unclear when the highway will fully reopen.