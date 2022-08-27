Fuel Truck Rollover Closes Tweed New Haven Airport

A fuel truck rollover has closed Tweed New Haven Airport on Saturday.

Director of Emergency Operations Rick Fontana says a fuel truck with 5,000 gallons of Jet A fuel rolled over on Perimeter Road.

The driver of the truck was injured in the incident, Fontana said. The extent of those injuries are unknown.

At this time, the leak has been contained, however, an unknown amount leaked onto the road and into the grass area, Fontana said. The spilled amount was small and was quickly controlled by firefighters, he added. The environmental impact is believed to be minor.

Authorities are working on a plan to clean up and upright the truck.

The airport is currently closed and will remain closed through 5 p.m.