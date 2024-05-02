Norwich

Fugitive wanted for 2020 homicide in Norwich returned to state to face charges

NBC Connecticut

A man wanted for murder in Norwich was returned to Connecticut Thursday to face charges.

Brandon Foster was extradicted from North Carolina, according to police.

Foster shot and killed 66-year-old Edward McIntyre in a home on Laurel Hill Drive in June 2020, police said.

He was on the run until January 18, 2024, when he was captured in Charlotte, North Carolina. Foster remained in jail in North Carolina until his extradiction on Thursday.

Foster faces charges of murder, felony murder, criminal possession of a firearm, and unlawful discharge of a firearm. He is being held on $2 million bond and is scheduled to be arraigned on May 9.

A second suspect, Kendon Cole, was arrested and charged with murder in connection with McIntyre's death in Sept. 2020.

