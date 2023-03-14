Fugitive Wanted on Child Sex Charges in Connecticut Captured in Texas: U.S. Marshals

A man wanted for child pornography and other sex charges in Connecticut dating back to 2008 was captured trying to cross into the U.S. in Texas Monday.

Thomas Marcel failed to appear before a judge in Norwich in October 2012, according to the U.S. Marshal Connecticut Violent Fugitive Task Force. He was arrested in 2008 and charged with enticing a minor by computer, illegal possession of child pornography, promoting a minor in an obscene performance, and risk of injury to a minor.

On Monday, members of several law enforcement agencies captured Marcel as he attempted to cross from Mexico into the U.S. at a border crossing in El Paso, Texas.

He is now being held at a detention facility in El Paso awaiting extradition back to Connecticut.

