Out-of-state fugitives found at West Haven restaurant with illegal fireworks: PD

West Haven police arrested two out-of-state fugitives at a restaurant in town on Tuesday afternoon.

Nathan Schaeffer and Catherine O'Sullivan had multiple felony warrants from Connecticut and various states, according to police.

Police said Schaeffer has a history of being caught with weapons and illegal fireworks.

Schaeffer and O'Sullivan were at Nick's Luncheonette with a minor when police got information about their whereabouts from bail enforcement officers, according to police.

Police said they confronted the couple inside of the restaurant, and Schaeffer gave them a fake ID. They were arrested and taken into custody.

Police said they found large quantities of illegal fireworks in their rental car.

The minor was released to her legal guardians, according to police.

Schaeffer is facing charges additional charges including possession of illegal fireworks, identity theft, criminal impersonation and forgery.

O'Sullivan was transported to another police department to face charges.

The investigation is ongoing.

