Funding to help educate new farmers in Connecticut

A UConn extension program is getting a boost in funding from the federal government to further efforts to support the next generation of Connecticut farmers.

Congressman Joe Courtney, with local agriculture officials and UConn extension staff, announced almost $750,000 in grant money for the school's Solid Ground program.

“If you don’t have people out there producing food, you’re going to have a major problem,” Courtney said during a roundtable with officials.

The program was designed to offer technical trainings, education and connections for “beginning” farmers, typically with less than 10 years of experience in operating a farm.

The average age of farmers in the United States is 58, and the Connecticut Department of Agriculture guesses our average age is roughly the same. So investment in the next generation is critical, but even skills taught to some farmers generally extend to surrounding farms, too.

“We talk about farming communities for a reason, because farmers help each other,” Jiff Martin, a UConn extension educator, said.

She added the trainings are meant to help up and coming farmers meet the challenges farming in the 21st century offers. Like regulatory red tape, fast evolving technology and climate change.

The roundtable announcement came at a unique time, as farmers along the Connecticut River feel the acute pressures of climate change. A second major flood in 2023.

One farmer said there are no crops in their fields along the river, but two major floods in one year, and a December flood, is alarming.

“Not a December flood, no and never a July flood so this has been an unprecedented year for flooding on the Connecticut River,” Lisa Gilbert with Gilbert Farm said.

She operates 30 acres of cropland along the river in Rocky Hill. There weren’t any crops in the ground, but major flooding can still impact spring operations.

“Right now, it might bring the water table up so it’s going to take a very long time to get that area to dry out,” Gilbert said.

There is also the entire winter season to go. Snowpack following the flood can also impact farm operations, even months out.

When we told her about the funding for support and training for beginning farmers, she said it is a seed worth planting.

“Some money used toward research to better help farmers grow crops…more power to ya,” Gilbert said.