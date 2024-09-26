Funeral arrangements set for beloved pastor and police chaplain killed in motorcycle crash

Funeral arrangements are set for Rev. Dr. Paul Krampitz, a pastor and chaplain for the state police and other local departments.

Krampitz, 65, was killed in a motorcycle crash on Route 9 in Berlin last week. He was riding a Harley-Davidson in the left lane of Route 9 North when a car struck him and he was thrown from his motorcycle, according to state police.

His death affected communities across Connecticut.

Krampitz was the pastor at Bethany Lutheran Church in Cromwell. His wake will be held at the church Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

A funeral service will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. at Bethany Lutheran Church followed by burial in Gethsemane Cemetery in Meriden.

People should expect heavy traffic in the area of the church at 50 Court Street on Friday afternoon and Saturday morning, according to Cromwell police. Westbound traffic on Court Street will be closed on Saturday from 9 a.m. to at least 12 p.m. A funeral procession will take place after the service on Saturday from Court Street to Washington Road and to West Street, according to police.

Overflow parking for the wake and funeral will be at Edna C. Stevens School and Woodside Intermediate School.