Funeral arrangements set for Trooper First Class Aaron Pelletier

Funeral arrangements have been set for Trooper First Class Aaron Pelletier.

TFC Pelletier was killed in the line of duty Thursday when he was hit by a pickup truck while he was making a routine traffic stop on I-84 in Southington.

His funeral will be held Wednesday at the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford, according to his obituary.

Private calling hours will be held on Tuesday at the DellaVecchia Funeral home at 211 N. Main Street in Southington. The calling hours are open for family and friends from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. and for members of the law enforcement community from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The calling hours are not open to the general public.

The funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. on Wednesday. It is not yet clear if the public can attend.

