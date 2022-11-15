Funeral for New Haven Firefighter Thomas Mieles to Be Held Today

A funeral will be held Tuesday morning for Thomas Mieles, a 27-year-old New Haven firefighter who died after a crash on Interstate 91 earlier this month while he was off-duty.

Mieles joined the New Haven Fire Department in January 2022 and served in the neighborhood where he grew up and lived as a member of Engine 10 at the Lombard Fire Station in Fair Haven.

“This is a sad and solemn day for the City of New Haven and the New Haven Fire Department. Firefighter Mieles was a New Havener through and through and just started his dream job and a promising career as a New Haven firefighter, serving the community he lived in and loved,” New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker said in a statement. “The City of New Haven continues to extend its deepest condolences to the Mieles family and grieves with them during this time of mourning and loss, and we thank Firefighter Mieles for his service as one of New Haven’s Bravest.”

The funeral will be held at St. Francis Church on Ferry Street in New Haven at 11 a.m. and Mieles will be laid to rest at All Saints Cemetery in North Haven.

