Funeral Planned For Fallen New Haven Firefighter Thursday

A funeral service will be held Thursday for New Haven Firefighter Ricardo Torres, Jr., according to his obituary.

Torres, 30, died while battling a house fire Wednesday. He went into the burning home at 190 Valley Street in an attempt to rescue people believed to be trapped inside.

After a mayday call, more firefighters went into the home and found Torres and Lt. Samod Rankins unconscious on the second floor. Torres didn't survive. Rankins was critically injured and was rushed to the burn unit at Bridgeport Hospital where he has been upgraded to fair condition.

Torres leaves behind a wife and a son and a second son who is due to be born this summer.

His funeral will be held Thursday at St. Mary Church at 5 Hillhouse Avenue in New Haven at 10 a.m.