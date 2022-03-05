Massachusetts State Police

Procession for Mass. State Trooper Killed in Crash Set for Saturday

Trooper Tamar Bucci, 34, was killed in a crash with a tractor trailer late Thursday on I-93 in Stoneham, Massachusetts State Police said

By Kirsten Glavin

NBC Universal, Inc.

It's a loss that has left many, especially in law enforcement, heartbroken.

The body of 34-year-old trooper Tamar Bucci will be transported to a funeral home in Stoneham on Saturday afternoon after she was killed in a crash with a tractor trailer while trying to help a car pulled over in the breakdown lane on Interstate 93 late Thursday night.

Friday night, a procession for Bucci was held as her body was escorted through Boston to the medical examiner's office.

We’re told the driver of the truck which struck Bucci is a Methuen man, who is cooperating with law enforcement. So far, no one’s facing any charges.

Bucci, a 2006 graduate of Andover High School, had been wearing the badge for almost two years and it’s a loss that the Massachusetts State Police department says has left them devastated.

"On a stretch of road she protected every night on the midnight shift, trooper Bucci gave her life in the act of trying to help another person in distress," Colonel Christopher Mason said. "There’s no greater act of sacrifice than to give one’s life for another."

Bucci's body is scheduled to arrive at a funeral home in Stoneham at 3 p.m. Saturday.

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts State PoliceAndoverStonehamInterstate 93tamar bucci
