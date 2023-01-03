Funeral to be Held for North Haven Firefighter Who Died in Line of Duty Last Week

A funeral is being held on Tuesday for Matthias Wirtz, a 46-year-old North Haven firefighter who died last week while battling a fire at a home.

It will be at St. Elizabeth of Trinity Parish at St. Barnabas Church at 44 Washington Ave. in North Haven on Tuesday at 11 a.m. Entombment with full departmental honors will follow in the All Saints Mausoleum.

People are asked not to send flowers, but if desired, you can make a contribution in Matt’s name to North Haven Professional Firefighters Charitable Association, PO Box 191, North Haven, CT 06473.

Wirtz was a graduate of Notre Dame High School in West Haven and earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of New Haven, according to his obituary.

He was a 22-year veteran of the North Haven Fire Department, a security guard for Hopkins School in New Haven and taught future firefighters at Gateway Community College Fire Program.

Thousands of people are expected for the services and North Haven Public Schools will be closed on Tuesday.

School officials said the fire department will be using the North Haven High School campus and some district school buses to transport people to and from the funeral services and the district’s school resource officers will be needed to provide support.

Clintonville Road and Washington Avenue intersections will be closed during the morning hours of the funeral. North Haven Fire Department says it expects the area will be lined with friends, family and other emergency responders.

Drivers are asked to be aware of a larger than normal amount of pedestrians in the area.

Anyone in the area is asked to take alternate routes during the closures.