Funeral to Be Held This Week for Mom, Children Killed in Florida

Family and friends of a Colchester mom and her three children who were killed in their rental home in Florida will gather this week for the wake and funeral.

Officials from the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said 44-year-old Anthony Todt admitted to killing his 42-year-old wife, Megan; their three children, Aleksander, 13, Tyler, 11, Zoe, 4; and their dog, Breezy. The Todt family will receive friends on Thursday at St. John the Evangelist Church in Montville and a funeral mass will be held Friday at St. John the Evangelist Church, according to the obituary.

Their bodies were discovered in their rental home in Celebration, Florida on Jan. 13, when officers went to assist in serving a warrant connected to an investigation in Connecticut, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office.

According to the arrest warrant for Anthony Todt, when officers found him in the home he told them his wife was upstairs sleeping. When they did not receive a response, officers searched the home and found “four obviously deceased human bodies” in a bedroom. The family dog, Breezy, was also found dead.

According to the autopsy reports, Megan had two stab wounds and the boys each had one. Four-year-old Zoe had no obvious injuries, according to the reports. All the bodies were starting to decompose.

In the arrest warrant, officers noted that during their search of the home “Anthony could barely stand and appeared to be shaking.” He was taken to the hospital for evaluation and told paramedics he took “an unknown amount of Benadryl in an attempt to commit suicide.”

He has been charged with four counts of premeditated homicide and one charge of animal cruelty.

The Todt family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at St. John the Evangelist Church, 22 Maple Ave., Montville, according to the obituary, and a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, at St. John the Evangelist Church. A private burial ceremony will take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in may be made to the scholarship fund created in honor of Megan, Aleksander, Tyler and Zoe's. Details are posted on the Woyasz & Son Funeral Service of Uncasville website.

Just before Christmas, an eviction notice was filed in a Florida court for the same address as the death investigation. The documents list Megan and Anthony Todt as living in the home at the time.

According to the documents, the Todts signed a one-year lease in May 2019 but missed a December payment of more than $4,000. The lease agreement also lists an email for Anthony Todt connected to a physical therapy practice he runs in Colchester, Family Physical Therapy.

Dec. 29: Law Enforcement Is Contacted

On Dec. 29, one of Anthony Todt's family members contacted law enforcement in Florida to check on the family’s well-being. She said she'd been told they all had the flu and had not heard from then in two days.

Deputies did respond that day but couldn't reach anyone in the home or see anything suspicious.

Authorities noted that the family was known to travel, so it wouldn't be uncommon for them to be away.

Anthony worked as a physical therapist, Monday through Friday, in Connecticut and traveled to Florida on weekends to be with his family, who lived there for a few years, according to the sheriff's office.

State records say Anthony Todt’s license to practice physical therapy lapsed in September. Megan Todt’s license was still active.

Jan. 9: Federal Agents Contact Authorities in Florida

On Jan. 9, federal agents contacted the Osceola County Sheriff's Office about an investigation that authorities in Connecticut were conducting involving Anthony Todt. Deputies made several attempts to contact him and his family over the weekend, but they weren't able to reach anyone. Then they went back Monday.

According to Connecticut’s Office of the Attorney General, there is an open False Claims Act investigation into Anthony Todt and his business, Performance Edge Sports, which also operates under the name Family Physical Therapy.

Jan. 13: Todt Family Found Dead

Deputies from the Osceola County Sheriff's Office went to the family's home on Monday, Jan. 13 to assist in serving Anthony Todt with a warrant connected to an investigation in Connecticut, according to sheriff's office officials. They detained him and found four bodies. Authorities believe the four victims are Anthony's wife, Megan, and their three children -- 13-year-old Alek, an 11-year-old Tyler and a 4-year-old Zoe.

After the arrest, deputies took Anthony Todt to the hospital. They said he had taken some allergy pills and they were not sure how much he'd taken. He also made comments about possibly harming himself, authorities said. He was released from the hospital on Wednesday.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing.

Todt Relatives Release Statement

Anthony's sister shared a family statement:

“Tony and Megan were devoted loving parents who loved their children and Breezy every day and were so involved in their community. The families of Tony and Megan ask for privacy during this difficult time in our lives as we mourn the loss of our families."