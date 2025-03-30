Future funding of the Governor's Horse Guard up for debate in Hartford

For centuries, the Governor’s Guard has served Connecticut participating in parades, escorting state heads, helping out the community and stepping up in times of need.

On Sunday, the First Company Horse Guard welcomed seven recruits to join the approximately 20 troopers it already has. The recruits will undergo a 16 week-long training session where they learn how to ride and take care of a horse.

“You can’t find a place like this anywhere in the country,” said First Lieutenant Amanda Matava, who has been working with the horses in Avon for six years. “We serve the community; we instill a sense of pride and civic duty in people that see us.”

“Carrying on tradition and maintaining our history is so important,” said recruit trainer Lieutenant Kathryn LaCroix. “If we stop what we were doing, we lose all of that history.”

The faith of the Horse Guard is up for debate at the Capitol as legislators have introduced a bill which aims transition the Governor’s Guard from organized militia funded by the state to a private military force.

“Privatization is not feasible,” said Second Company Governor’s Horse Guard Lieutenant Barbara Mazzara at in opposition of the bill at a public hearing in January. “The cost, time requirements and facility management would be far too much for this all-volunteer unit. If this bill passes it would be the tragic end of something great.”

But supporters of the bill argued that it’s a way to modernize the Horse Guard.

“I don’t see why the state wouldn’t be able to allocate some funds towards that cause regardless of the status,” said Major Christopher Coutu of the Connecticut Army National Guard in support of the bill at that same hearing. “Because we do it all the time for non-profits and other entities that support our mission.”

The bill has been voted favorable and is tabled for the calendar.