G.O.A.T. Brew & Wine Fest Returns to Dunkin' Donuts Park October 16

The Hartford Yard Goats will once again host the G.O.A.T. Brew & Wine Fest on Saturday, Oct. 16 at Dunkin' Donuts Park. The festival returns after a year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 40 local and regional breweries and brands have committed to the event including: Thomas Hooker Brewery, Elicit Brewing, Two Roads Brewing, Alvarium Beer Company, Zero Gravity Brewing and Lawsons Finest Liquids. There will also be craft cider, spirits and wine for non-beer drinkers from New England Cider Company, Litchfield Distillery, Hartford Flavor Company and other local vendors.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The event will take place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. for general admission. Tickets are $50 and include access to all vendors. Designated Driver tickets are $25 and include unlimited water. The day of the event general admission tickets increase in price.

A limited number of tickets are available for Very Important Goat (VIG) purchasers at $85. VIG tickets include early admission to the park at 12 p.m. and access to the field.

All attendees will receive a special G.O.A.T. Brew & Wine Fest mug.

Concession stands will be open with a variety of food options.

Live music will be playing throughout the event:

12:00 p.m. Whisker Fish (V.I.G. Only)

1:00 p.m. Jamie Livesay of Jaime's Junk Show

2:00 p.m. Acoustic Marshpit

3:00 p.m. Branded

All guests must be 21 years or older to attend.

You can purchase your tickets now at the Hartford Yard Goats website or at the Click it or Ticket Box Office at Dunkin' Donuts Park.

NBC Connecticut and Telemundo Connecticut are proud to be the exclusive television partners of the Yard Goats and the official media sponsors of the G.O.A.T. Brew & Wine Fest.