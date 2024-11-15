Avon

Garage with two cars inside catches fire in Avon

By Angela Fortuna

Avon Volunteer Fire Department

A garage with two vehicles inside caught fire and sparked a small brush fire in Avon Thursday night.

Fire officials said it happened on Timber Lane. As a result of the fire, wires to the house came down and caused a small brush fire.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The fire was contained and Eversource was called to the scene.

One person was home at the time of the fire and no one was injured.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Multiple fire agencies responded to the scene. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Avon
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us