Garage with two cars inside catches fire in Avon

A garage with two vehicles inside caught fire and sparked a small brush fire in Avon Thursday night.

Fire officials said it happened on Timber Lane. As a result of the fire, wires to the house came down and caused a small brush fire.

The fire was contained and Eversource was called to the scene.

One person was home at the time of the fire and no one was injured.

Multiple fire agencies responded to the scene. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.