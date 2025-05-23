Gardening centers busy on holiday weekend

Memorial Day Weekend is the unofficial start to summer, and for many in New England, the green light to plant.

At Moscarillo’s on Albany Avenue in West Hartford, the staff have been preparing for this weekend.

“This whole month we kind of call May mayhem,” said Marissa Agostini, the greenhouse manager at Moscarillo’s.

They are expecting a lot of customers this weekend looking for everything from flowers to garden vegetables, soil to trees for their yard.

“Weekends definitely are the busiest because people have the time off and they're getting anxious and eager and ready to finally put stuff in their yard,” said Agostini.

For people planning to plant this season, Agostini recommends you look at your yard, pay close attention to the sun and shade and how moist the ground is in certain areas.

“I tell everyone there's a plant out there for everyone,” said Agostini. “The best advice I would say is be ready to get your hands dirty and just do a little bit of research when you come in. But, that's why we have the experts.”

One of their customers who loves gardening is Lisa Linehan from West Simsbury.

“It's something that really I enjoy doing, so I'll be doing this probably the entire growing season,” said Linehan.

Linehan has noticed some damage to plants from the winter months in her flower bed, but also some regrowth. She stopped in to Moscarillo’s to fill out her flower beds.

“I'm just trying to fill in some of the extra spaces and buy more perennials and spend the money that I shouldn't be spending, probably on plant material. But that's what this weekend's probably all about,” said Linehan.