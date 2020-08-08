Newington

Gas Leak in Newington Prompts Evacuations

NBC Connecticut

Crews are investigating after a gas leak prompted some evacuations in Newington on Saturday.

Police said crews have plugged the gas leak on East Robbins Avenue, but it is still leaking. Authorities are waiting for road crews to come secure the leak.

Officers sent a reverse 911 message to houses in the neighborhood so they would know to evacuate, officers said.

Some roads in the area are closed including Main Street southbound from Cheney Lane to East Robbins Avenue, East Robbins eastbound to Longview Drive and Longview Drive to Cheney Lane.

Mutual aid has been called in from other towns to help cover Newington Fire Department's station, police added.

It's unclear when crews will be able to fully repair the leak. CT Natural Gas is at the scene, officials said.

The cause of the leak is under investigation.

