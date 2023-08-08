Busy intersection reopens after gas leak in Bristol

A busy intersection in Bristol has reopened after a gas leak on Tuesday.

It happened at the intersection of Route 72 and Route 69 in the West End, according to Bristol's mayor.

A construction crew struck a gas main, fire officials said.

A two-block area was shut down and nearby buildings were evacuated during the incident, according to Bristol's fire chief.

All traffic was diverted from the area, which has since reopened.

Eversource responded to shut off the gas to the main. No injuries were reported and the gas main issue has been resolved.