Police and Eversource crews responded to a gas main break in Meriden Saturday morning.

The call came in just before 10 a.m. for an odor of natural gas in the area of Olive Street.

Eversource has been working to locate the crack in the gas main, said officials.

According to an Eversource spokesperson, there has been no evacuations issued at this time. The repairs are set to be completed today between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Olive Street remains closed.