North Haven

Gas main rupture in North Haven prompted evacuations, stopped rail traffic

NBC Connecticut

A construction crew hit a gas main at 289 Washington Ave. in North Haven on Tuesday, which led to evacuations and a stop of rail traffic.

As of Tuesday afternoon, one lane of Washington Avenue is open in each direction, according to the fire department.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

They are asking driver to use caution because several workers are in the area. 

Because of gas readings in the area, Best Western was evacuated and Amtrak suspended travel in the area.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

People are being asked to avoid the area.

This article tagged under:

North Haven
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us