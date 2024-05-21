Odor of gas affecting streets throughout Bridgeport

The odor of gas is affecting several streets throughout Bridgeport and city officials are working to determine what is causing it.

Bridgeport officials said several calls came in reporting the odor of gas on several streets throughout the entire city and they are working with the gas company to determine the cause.

The Bridgeport Fire Department is on scene throughout the city.

No additional information is available.

