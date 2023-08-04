Gas prices are on the rise, but relief could be in sight

Summer road trips have been more expensive than some drivers planned for, with gas prices on the rise across the country.

The average price for a regular gallon of gas in Connecticut Friday was $3.80 which is up one penny overnight, eight cents in the last week and 18 cents in the last month, according to data from AAA.

“We normally see prices drive up coming into the summer driving season. This year we are seeing them jump up towards the end," said Tracy Noble, a AAA spokesperson.

Noble said that the summer spike in prices can be attributed to the extreme heat last month.

"Due to some refineries pulling back, but now operations are coming back online," Noble said. “We did see crude oil level off a little bit. Hoping that comes into play and that gas prices end the week better than where they started.”

According to AAA, price increases have slowed nationwide and more relief could be on the way. Demand is expected to drop off with people getting back to work and school.

Connecticut's average price for gas right now is still less than this time last year - $4.32 for a gallon for regular. Gas prices broke records in the summer of 2022.

While drivers wait for prices to drop this year, they are advised to shop around to find the best price. AAA also recommends you pay in cash if you can for a lower price and conduct routine maintenance on your vehicle to achieve best gas mileage.