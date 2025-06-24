Gas prices see early summer rise amid Israel-Iran conflict

Gas prices have jumped over the last week, but experts say there’s a reason the summer rise is happening earlier than usual.

University of New Haven professor John Mohs said the war between Israel and Iran has caused both gas and oil prices to rise.

Oil prices quickly came back down. Mohs said that’s because of a belief that Iran won’t follow through on its threat to close the Strait of Hormuz.

“Think about it, China gets between 40 and 50% of their oil through there,” he said. “That would be economic suicide to the Iranians.”

He said the ceasefire should also stabilize oil prices, but so far that hasn’t resulted in a similar drop in gas prices.

But AAA said gas prices in Connecticut remain eight cents higher than a week ago, with an average price of $3.19 per gallon.

Drivers in the Hartford area noticed.

“It's kind of ridiculous, you know, with the cost of everything going up constantly,” Ray Knighton, of Hartford, said.

Some said they’ve had to make sacrifices to fill their tank.

“I just had to literally divide my food costs, costs for the kids, to make sure I can adequately fit enough gas in my car,” Karahi Hood, of Hartford, said.

John Blair, president of the Motor Transport Association of Connecticut, said truckers are worried about the uncertainty over gas prices going forward.

He noted the early summer jump comes as many truckers are worried about the impact of tariffs.

“Any cost that we have to bear because of this -- because of a conflict or because of a law being passed -- that cost gets borne by the consumer,” he said.