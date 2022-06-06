Gas Prices in Conn. Reach New Record High Again Today

Gas prices in Connecticut have again reached a new record high on Monday.

The current average price of a gallon of regular gas is $4.89, up two cents from Sunday.

A gallon of mid-grade gas in Connecticut costs $5.20 on average and the average price of a gallon of premium gas is $5.54, according to AAA.

All 50 states are now above $4 a gallon for gas. Oklahoma, Georgia and Kansas were the final three states charging under $4 a gallon until Tuesday morning.

Connecticut's prices are three cents more expensive than the current national average for regular gas, which is $4.86 a gallon.

A month ago, the average price of a gallon of regular gas in Connecticut was $4.23 and a year ago, it was $3.08.