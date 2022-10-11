Gas Prices on the Rise in Conn. Again

Gas prices are rising once again.

In Connecticut, it is up 18 cents from last week. A gallon of gas in the state costs $3.45 on average right now.

The national average is $3.92 a gallon right now, which is up 11 cents from last week.

The prices are on the rise after Saudi Arabia and other countries announced a big cut in oil production last week.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The White House is now scrambling to try to bring those prices down. One option is to release more oil from the strategic petroleum reserve and another is to pressure U.S. oil companies to keep prices down.

A third option could be to lift sanctions on Venezuela so that country could pump more oil.

The highest recorded average price in the state was $4.98 a gallon while it was $5.01 nationally. Both of those prices were recorded on June 14 of this year.