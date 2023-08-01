Gas prices on the rise in Connecticut

Gas prices are on the rise and are surging several cents across the country, including in Connecticut.

Summer is here, but AAA says it has been the sweltering heat that's caused the price increase.

When you take a look at the Connecticut average for gas prices, it's $3.76, which is 12 cents higher than it was last week.

For the national average, it's $3.75, which is 16 cents higher than last week.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Experts say cuts in production are to blame, but so is the record-breaking heat, which is tied to a problem with refineries. In places like Louisiana and the west coast, they are so overheated that they can't operate at full capacity.

The refinery capacity is weighed down, which means those places that produce the gas itself can't do it at the same level that they're normally used so in effect, gas prices go up.

According to experts, we typically see higher prices at this time of the year. They expect it to go another seven to 10 cents higher.