Gas Prices Top $3 a Gallon in Connecticut

For the first time in two years, gas prices have topped $3 a gallon in Connecticut after getting a break in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

These prices seem high, but in reality, this is exactly what drivers paid this time in 2018 and 2019, according to AAA spokesperson Amy Parmenter.

“We do expect that number to continue to rise slightly as we head into Memorial Day and the busy summer driving season,” said Parmenter.

Typically gas prices peak in early June, according to Parmenter.

The one thing that threw a wrench into the equation was the ransomware attack on Colonial Pipeline over the weekend. NBC News reported that a Russian criminal group may be responsible for shutting down this major pipeline that transports 45% of the east coast’s fuel supply.

It’s an all hands on deck situation trying to get the pipeline fully operational again and Parmenter said it is too soon to know if this will have an effect on gas prices.

“At this point, assuming that they get the pipeline back up and running in the next few days or in the next week, any impact would be minimal and temporary unless it’s really down for a prolonged period of time,” said Parmenter.

Parmenter said to save money on gas drivers should make sure the tires on their vehicles are properly inflated and only buy regular unleaded gas, unless the vehicle manufacturer specifically calls for premium.