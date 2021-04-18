Gas Service Turned Off to Dozens of West Hartford Homes While Crews Investigate Pressure Issue

Gas service has been turned off to dozens of homes in West Hartford while crews investigate a pressure issue, according to West Hartford Police.

Officials said Connecticut Natural Gas is actively working on a gas line pressure issue on Timrod Road, Brookside Drive and Cliffmore Road. In order to mitigate the issue, CNG has turned off gas service to more than 50 homes in the area, they added.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

CNG says there is no need to evacuate and there is no danger to the public.

When CNG turns back on the gas service, they will need to enter each home to turn on each service individually, police said.

According to CNG, crews have already cleared about half of the homes that need to be checked.

If you own a home in the area and are not home to let CNG in, police said CNG will be calling a locksmith to gain entry.

Anyone who needs more information is urged to contact CNG at (203) 869-6900.