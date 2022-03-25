Gasoline Price Spikes and the Multiplier Effect They Have

Understanding all the reasons oil and gas costs have skyrocketed takes time, because there have been multiple factors driving up prices -- spikes we have experienced on a regular basis.

NBC Connecticut received some insight from Automatic Data Processing, or ADP, one of the world’s largest payroll firms, about something taking a bite out of the millions of paychecks it sends out.

ADP chief economist Nela Richardson explained war involving a major oil-producing country creates vast uncertainty about the supply.

“Oil production is controlled by just a handful of high oil-producing countries. These complicated supply and demand dynamics make oil prices among the most rare variable and volatile," Richardson said.

There’s more to it than that. For one, Richardson said people in financial markets can influence prices as well.

“Companies don't just trade and buy and sell physical oil. They also try to lock in the future price of oil by trading futures contracts.”

If you think this only impacts you if you use a gasoline or diesel-powered vehicle, experts say think again.

“Even in the grocery store because energy costs also affect the price of food and food price increases," Richardson said. "What that means is that now that inflation is at a 40-year high in the short run, rising oil prices could be a big concern.”

The silver lining, according to Richardson, has been that tight supplies usually lead to more oil production, which will cause prices to fall again -- something everyone will welcome.