Gatherings May Have Led to COVID-19 Cases at Fairfield High Schools: Town Officials

Town officials in Fairfield say as many as 100 people may have to quarantine after six people tied to the high school community tested positive for COVID-19.

Fairfield First Selectwoman Brenda Kupchick said there are six positive cases tied to the high school community - five at Fairfield Ludlowe High School and one at Fairfield Prep.

The infected individuals are all currently in isolation.

Fairfield Ludlowe will be closed for two days due to the positive tests.

During contact tracing, the health department discovered there were at least six gatherings over the weekend of high school students that may have led to these cases. Four of the events were attended by students who then tested positive for the virus.

Town officials said they've received reports that at many young people at these gatherings, which occurred at private homes, were not wearing masks or social distancing properly.

Kupchick warned that these kinds of events could spiral out of control and lead to a spike in cases.

"I feel like deja vu. We were doing this in March, talking about our civic responsibility as a community to make sure that to keep our numbers down so we could have our students go back to school, our businesses could reopen," Kupchick said.

Kupchick called on parents to remind their children of their responsibility in the situation.

The contact tracing investigation is ongoing and health officials will notify those affected.

Officials said Fairfield has already seen 144 coronavirus-related deaths and nearly 800 confirmed cases.

