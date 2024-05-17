Simsbury

Geissler's Supermarket is taking over Fitzgerald's Foods in Simsbury

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Connecticut

A family-owned supermarket in Simsbury is being acquired by Geissler's Supermarket.

A spokesperson for Geissler's said they plan to obtain a substantial majority of assets of Lussier Ventures Inc., which operates as Fitzgerald's Foods.

Geissler's recently re-opened a location in Granby earlier this month with a newly remodeled store. The enhancements included expanded produce, bakery and deli departments, as well as a new kitchen to provide a variety of family meals.

The supermarket plans to keep all of Fitzgerald's staff, including owners Bryan and Sandy DeVoe.

“We are excited to welcome Bryan and Sandy DeVoe to the Geissler’s family. Fitzgerald’s Foods has a long history in Simsbury of providing fresh foods, friendly service and serving the entire community," President and CEO of Geissler’s Bob Rybick said.

The deal is expected to close in mid June, pending final licensing and approvals.

