GEM conference inspires young men of color; hosts first-ever honorary ceremony

Hundreds of middle schoolers from across the state were present at Southern Connecticut State University to participate in the second annual Generationally Enhancing Men (GEM) conference on Friday.

The conference was organized by Sean Allen Sr., founder of the nonprofit Equity Alliance Enrichment.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

He explained the purpose of the GEM conference is to inspire and uplift young men of color through workshops and relationship-building with the help of other successful men of color.

“It feels great to be in their presence and all of the guests who came out to support them. It's good for them to feel loved and valued and cherished, that was the goal today and it's been accomplished,” Allen Sr. said.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

For this year’s GEM event, Allen Sr. partnered with June Archer, founder and creator of the 100 Men of Color Black Tie Gala Awards to hold the inaugural 100 Young Men of Color Award ceremony.

Archer, who started the 100 Men of Color Black Tie Gala Awards 12 years ago, shared his joy over honoring young men.

“This is the first time, not only in the state of CT but in the nation that anybody has honored 100 young men of color and this is special to them, this is now a brotherhood,” Archer said.

As Archer addressed hundreds, he said he could see the messages resonating within the young men's' faces.

“You see hope, you see purpose, you see inspiration, you see motivation, you see that this is the first time any of them have experienced anything like this," Archer said.

Archer said the 100 honorees were chosen for their superb academics and for the impact they are making within their communities.

“You see that there’s a sense of, “hey, wow, this is all for me? No one has ever done something like this for me,'” and I see hope in their eyes and it's just a beautiful thing," he said.

One of the 100 honorees was Josiah Nunnery of Waterbury.

Nunnery was accompanied by his parents who beamed with joy for their son.

“As a father I’m super proud, I’m excited for him. Small accomplishments, big accomplishments, it all matters,” Timothy Nunnery said.

The keynote speaker for the inaugural event was none other than Dr. George Fraser, a renowned author and motivational speaker.

As a product of the foster care system, Fraser spoke to students about perseverance and focus.

"That relationships matter, that it takes team work to make the dream work, that hard work, resilience, and obstacles are a part of life,” Fraser said.

Other notable speakers at the event included Dwayne Smith, PhD Interim President of Southern Connecticut State University and State Senator Douglas McCrory.