Geminid meteor shower peaks this week. Here's why it's one of the best of the year

The peak of the annual Geminid meteor shower is this week.

The Geminids are regarded as one of the - if not the - best meteor showers of the entire year.

The shower has been active since November 19th, according to the American Meteor Society. This week, however, brings the peak of the meteors.

Mark your calendar for December 14.

Both Wednesday night and Thursday night will be good options for trying to find meteors.

The maximum number of meteors produced by the Geminids around the peak is 100 to150 per hour! However, that is under *perfect* conditions - no light pollution, no clouds, absolutely dark sky, etc. So you'll likely see fewer than that - but still expect a show!

We are just coming out of the new moon phase so there will be minimal light interference from the moon.

Looking for meteors after 10 p.m. will be good but after midnight will be best. The constellation will be highest in the sky between about 12 a.m. and 2 a.m.

The constellation Gemini will rise in the northeastern sky this week, cross the sky and disappear in the western sky as the sun rises.

Gemini constellation via stellarium-web.org

Meteors may be seen in any part of the sky, not just near the radiant point (where they seem to originate from).

The peak of any meteor shower occurs when Earth moves through the densest area of debris.

Unlike many other meteor showers, the Geminids are a result of the debris from an asteroid and not a comet. The parent asteroid is "3200 Phaethon".

Geminid meteors will be active until December 24.