General Assembly passes state budget

Lawmakers passed a state budget overnight and the governor said he will sign it when it gets to his office.

After debating for 10 hours, lawmakers passed a $55 billion budget for fiscal years 2026 and 2027, with a 25 to 11 vote in the state Senate.

“This is a balanced, sensible budget that is under the spending cap, provides predictability and stability for residents, businesses, and municipalities, and holds the line on taxes while keeping us on a sound fiscal path,” Gov. Ned Lamont said in a statement his office released just before midnight.

He said the budget includes significant investments in education, protects the social services safety net, prioritizes health and human services providers and increasing support for seniors and resident who have disabilities and who receive Medicaid.

State Senator Tony Hwang (R-Fairfield) and Senator Heather Somers (R-Groton) both released statements after the vote saying they voted against the budget bill.

Hwang called it “unsustainable, overleveraged, and a troubling step backward for Connecticut’s fiscal health.”

“This budget sets an illusion of stability while quietly breaking down the very guardrails that protect taxpayers,” Hwang said in a statement. “With no more federal ARPA funds to cover ongoing expenses, it’s Connecticut taxpayers who are left holding the bag.”

“This budget raises $2 billion in new revenue from Connecticut residents — and provides minimal dividends to the working families who need relief the most,” Somers said in a statement. “There were opportunities to offer broad-based tax cuts, support vital services, and invest in our state’s future. Instead, we got a spending plan built on short-term politics, not long-term priorities.”

Senate President Pro Tempore Martin Looney (D-New Haven) and State Senator Gary Winfield (D-New Haven) voted to pass the bill and said it provides significant increases in state aid for New Haven.



"This budget delivers unprecedented support for New Haven, ensuring our city has the resources it needs to thrive," Looney said in a statement. "From funding PILOT to making major investments in education, infrastructure, and core municipal services, this funding reflects our deep commitment to equity and economic stability for our city and its residents."

"New Haven faces unique challenges, and this budget recognizes that by investing in the people and programs that make a real difference in our community," Winfield said. "Whether it's supporting public education, addressing local infrastructure needs, or delivering meaningful tax relief to working families, this budget brings critical resources home."



