Geno Auriemma's charity golf tournament returns for its 24th year

By Sydney Boyo

Approximately 170 golfers attended UConn women’s basketball head coach Geno Auriemma’s charity golf tournament at the Hartford Golf Club in West Hartford on Monday.

“It’s just something that I was asked to do a long, long time ago,” said Auriemma. “It just kept getting bigger and bigger and bigger.”

The tournament is a part of a charity series that raises money for Connecticut Children's.

“It’s a beautiful golf course here and a beautiful facility,” said Geno for the Kids Committee Co-Chair Todd Stigliano. “We’re just here trying to bring a bunch of people together that we know are also passionate about the cause.”

The charity’s goal this year is to raise $1 million, and Stigliano says since its inception the tournament has raised over $5 million.

“Once you meet the patients at the hospital and the kids that need these services. I don’t think that there’s anything someone could do to convince me to do anything else but this,” he said.

Members of the women’s basketball team were also in attendance, meeting patients of the hospital and playing basketball.

“When you go over there and you see how our players interact with the kids over there and the attachment that they make with the kids, the emotional bonds, those things are pretty powerful,said Auriemma.

