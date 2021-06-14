Georgia Man Charged in Road Rage Incident on I-95 in Milford

A Georgia man was arrested over the weekend in connection with a road rage incident involving a gun on I-95 in Milford Friday night.

State police received a 911 call just after 11 p.m. Friday about an incident involving a gun in the area of Exit 34 in Milford. The caller told troopers the car involved, a blue Hyundai sedan with a Georgia license plate, was headed southbound on I-95.

State police found the vehicle and pulled it over in the area of the Fairfield rest area on I-95.

Troopers told the driver, 23-year-old Dariel Pope, and his passengers to step out of the car.

According to police, troopers found a 15-round Ruger .22 caliber magazine in Pope's pocket and a Ruger 22 Charger pistol on the floor of the car. Troopers said the pistol had one round in the chamber and a 25-round dual magazine containing 23 and 16 rounds.

Pope was placed under arrest and charged with second-degree threatening, first-degree reckless endangerment, failure to properly store a firearm, possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle, risk of injury to a child, breach of peace, and illegal possession of large-capacity magazines.

He was schedule to appear in court Monday.