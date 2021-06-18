Georgia Man Injured in Hamden Shooting

Police are investigating after a Georgia man was shot while driving in Hamden Thursday.

Investigators said the 36-year-old victim was driving west on Cherry Ann Street near Bowen Street around 11 p.m. when someone in a white vehicle fired at him. Police said the man was hit in the head, leg and shoulder, and then crashed his car.

The victim was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital for treatment. His condition was not immediately clear.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Hamden Police Department Detective Division at 203-230-4052.