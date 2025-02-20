Get a taste of spring at Connecticut Flower & Garden Show

Spring is still several weeks away, but it will feel like it’s already here at the Connecticut Flower & Garden Show.

The show is at the Connecticut Convention Center in Hartford.

It starts today and continues through Sunday.

Days and hours for Connecticut Flower & Garden Show

Thursday, Feb. 20 – 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 21 – 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 22 – 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 23 – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This is the 43rd annual Connecticut Flower & Garden Show.

It includes more than 20 live garden and landscape exhibits, more than 80 hours of seminars and demonstrations and more than 350 booths of displays, activities and shopping, according to a news release.

You can get discounted tickets online here.

They are $17 for adults and seniors.

If you buy tickets at the door, they will be $20 for adults and seniors and $5 for children between 5 and 12 years old.

Admission is free for children under the age of 5.

Parking in the Connecticut Convention Center Garage is $9 for the day, $3 for the first hour and $2 each additional hour.

On Thursday and Friday only, there will be additional free parking and shuttle buses at Propark’s Bushnell South Garage at 120 Capitol Ave. in Hartford.

On Saturday and Sunday only, there will be additional $5 all-day parking in the Front Street North and South Garages, which are across the street from CT Convention Center. There will also be additional $5 all-day parking and free shuttle buses at Morgan Street Garage at 155 Morgan St. in Hartford.

To get to the show, take exit 33 off Interstate 91.

You can find a map of the parking lots and garages at www.hartford.com/parking.

Learn more about the show at www.CTFlowerShow.com.