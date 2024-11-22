Get in the Christmas spirit by participating in a local holiday lights contest

With the holidays right around the corner, folks looking to get into the Christmas spirit can partake in a local holiday lights contest.

The Bristol holiday lighting contest is back for its fifth year, offering residents a chance to vote on their favorite local displays.

Residents who participate also have a chance to win gift cards from local businesses.

The event came about as a way to spread holiday cheer, offering a low maintenance way for families to enjoy the holidays.

Mike Prentiss, who founded the event in 2019, said 21 families participated last year.

They're looking for more families to participate this year. You can sign up by emailing bristolholidaylights@gmail.com.