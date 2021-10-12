newsletters

Get Stories That Matter to You in Your Inbox, Sign Up for NBC Connecticut's Newsletters

Our newsletters cover local news, weather, Olympics and more

So much news, so little time. Stay on top of the latest breaking news and other top headlines of the day with our email newsletters. We have lots of options to keep you informed. 

Our digital reporters send a Breaking Newsletter whenever there’s urgent local, state or national news. We send our News Headlines newsletters every day at 7 a.m., noon and 8 p.m., listing top headlines of the day. A quick scan gives you a good sense of what’s happening in the news and you can click through to read the full stories. 

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

We’ve been sending a Coronavirus Daily Update newsletter since the start of the pandemic and we’ve kept it going to keep the public informed about the latest developments in the fight against the virus. 

The Beijing Winter Olympics will kick off on Feb. 4, 2022. We can’t wait to bring you all the Olympics insights, results and viral moments straight to your inbox at 8 a.m. Click here to sign up for our Olympics Headlines newsletter.  

Local

new haven 2 hours ago

Pedestrian Dies After Getting Struck by Motorcycle in New Haven

President Joe Biden 4 hours ago

President Joe Biden Coming to Connecticut Friday

And check out our other newsletters: weather, entertainment, contests & special offers. 

Thanks for subscribing! 

This article tagged under:

newslettersweatherbreaking newslocal news
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us