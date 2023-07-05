Getaway driver involved in the murder of a Stamford jeweler gets 30 years in prison

The U.S. Attorney's Office announces a 30-year prison sentence for a Brooklyn, New York man that faced charges for his role in the robbery and murder of a Stamford jeweler.

Authorities said Paul Prosano, 63, of New York, is one of three men that faced charges in connection to the robbery that left a store owner dead.

Prosano was charged by indictment with federal robbery offenses related to the death of Mark Vuono, 69, at his store on March 28, 2020, officials said.

Stamford police responded to a report of a shooting at Marco Jewelers on Sixth Street. When officers arrived, they found Vuono lying on the ground in front of an open safe. He was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency crews.

The chief medical examiner’s office said he died from a bullet wound to his head and his death was ruled a homicide.

Robert Rallo of New York was sentenced in March after being found guilty of killing Vuono. The U.S. Attorney's Office said a third man, Thomas Liberatore, was also involved in the robbery.

Investigators believe Prosano drove the others to Marco Jewelers. Based on surveillance, investigators said Rallo, who had a gun, struggled with Vuono, who also had a firearm, while Liberatore stole items from display cases. During the struggle, Rallo and Vuono moved near the safe, which contained another gun. Rallo grabbed the gun, a .357 revolver, and shot Vuono, according to prosecutors.

Investigators said Prosano, also known as "Tony Pro," drove the getaway car to the jewelry store, and also drove it away after the robbery occurred.

The men were arrested a couple of days after the incident. Investigators located their car on Staten Island and waited until the men appeared.

Officials said the three men had extensive criminal records and met while serving time in jail.

Authorities said a jury found Prosano guilty in December of 2022 of interference with commerce by robbery and interstate transportation of stolen property.

Rallo was sentenced to 30 years, or 360 months, in prison followed by three years of supervised release, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Authorities say Prosano's criminal history included multiple robbery convictions which span over the course of 40 years.

Thomas Liberatore has not yet been sentenced and has been detained since his arrest.