Giants safety Jason Pinnock returns to Windsor for annual youth football camp

Jason Pinnock is passing some of his NFL knowledge on to the next generation of football players in his hometown of Windsor. Pinnock hosted his second annual youth football camp at the Day Hill Dome on Saturday.

He had the help of other NFL players and Connecticut natives, all offering advice and words of encouragement to the kids in attendance.

"That's the biggest thing, like you said, just giving back what I wish I had when I was younger," said Pinnock. "Maybe a little bit of guidance here and there will change a kid's trajectory. So coming back each year, it's humbling also - that's the biggest thing. Coming back where I was and where I come from, seeing kids with dreams and aspirations the same as me when I was walking around and had my dreams and people were calling me crazy - to have at least one or two people a day tell you it's not crazy and it's tangible."

Pinnock was drafted by the New York Jets in 2021. He has played the last two seasons with the Giants, starting at strong safety in 2023. Pinnock had a 102-yard interception return for a touchdown against the Dolphins on October 8, 2023. He finished the 2023 season with 85 tackles, two sacks, two interceptions, two forced fumbles and six pass deflections.