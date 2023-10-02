Gillette Stadium Lighthouse now open to the public, here's what to know

If you're looking for a unique experience at Gillette Stadium -- one worthy of posting to Instagram -- you're in luck: the new Lighthouse is now open to the public.

As of Sunday, Oct. 1, fans can visit the 22-story lighthouse that boasts a 360-degree observation deck, known as the Lookout. It provides spectacular panoramic views of the stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts, as well as the Boston and Providence skylines. It will be open 12 months out of the year -- and yes an elevator will take you to the top.

At 218 feet tall, it's the tallest non-traditional lighthouse in the United States.

The Gillette Stadium Lighthouse was reimagined as part of the North End renovation expansion project to bring an iconic feature to the stadium and Patriot Place that families could enjoy year-round, according to Jen Ferron, the chief marketing officer of Kraft Sports + Entertainment.

"It is a unique experience that will surprise everyone who visits! The lookout is much higher than you'd expect, and the views are spectacular!" Ferron said in a statement.

If you're interested in going to see for yourself, here's what to know:

Tickets can be purchased in person inside the lighthouse's lobby, and they can only be purchased on the day of your visit -- no advance sales are permitted. Admission is $5 for adults. Children 10 and under are free, as well as active military, veterans, first responders, and Patriots and Revolution season ticket holders.

Hours of operations are 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, however the Lighthouse is not open to the public during most ticketed events, including Patriots games, Revolution matches, concerts and other large events. Anyone who plans to visit is strongly encouraged to check the calendar online before arriving, as the hours are subject to change and the lighthouse may also be closed for ticketed or private events.

The top-level Lantern Room and the Lookout observation deck are available to be booked for functions.

And most importantly, Lighthouse guests will have the opportunity to secure unique professional photos from two different angles, according to the stadium's website, which says:

1. Grab your friends and family and smile as your picture is taken from the Lookout (the observation deck) with the Gillette Stadium field in the background.

2. Share the photo of you or your group that’s taken from an elevated platform that shows you posing at the top of the Lighthouse. And the image will be turned into an animated GIF to share across all your social platforms. YOU CAN’T GET THIS PHOTO ANY OTHER WAY.

This special photo experience is included with entry and guests will receive their photos via email, the website says.