‘Gilmore Girls' convention attracts visitors to New Milford

By Jennifer Joas

Fans of the show "Gilmore Girls" are excited for a weekend long convention in New Milford.

The show, which is about a mother and daughter, takes place in a small eclectic Connecticut town.

The show’s creator has said her inspiration came from towns in western Connecticut like New Milford and Washington Depot.

Over the weekend, fans can immerse themselves in the quaint town that was transformed into Stars Hollow.

People can check out some of the pop-ups the small businesses have that pay homage to "Gilmore Girls," take pictures with the show’s actors, go to Q & A sessions and attend a knit-a-thon or Stars Hollow trivia.

“It's kind of nice to see the show come to life through this town,” said Abbie Ashford, who drove down from New Hampshire with her cousin for a girls' weekend.

Theo Mastrogiannis, owner of Theo’s Diner, which resembles Luke’s Diner from the show, said he was looking forward to the additional business and visitors in town.

