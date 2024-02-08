‘Gilmore Girls' fan festival to be held in Guilford this fall

The “Gilmore Girls” fan festival is coming to Guilford this year.

It will be called “The Firelight Event” and it’s happening from Oct. 18 to 20.

As any fan of the show knows, “Gilmore Girls” was set in the fictional town of Stars Hollow, Connecticut. It is said to be inspired by an unexpected trip that Amy Sherman-Palladino made to Washington, Connecticut. Read more about that on E Online.

Washington even has a “Gilmore Girls Guide to the Real Stars Hollow” posted on its website. You can check that out here.

The website for the fan festival event says this is the same event that fans have been going to, just with a new name.

Part of the event will include meet and greets with people who were on the show or worked on it.

Who is coming to the 2024 "Gilmore Girls" fan festival

Devon Sorvari, who played Logan’s sister, Honor Huntzberger

Valerie Campbell, a costumer who worked on the show

Kathleen Wilhoite, who played Luke’s sister, Liz Danes

Aris Alvarado, who played Caesar, the chef at Luke’s Diner

Stan Zimmerman, a producer for the show

Vanessa Marano, who played Luke’s daughter, April

Scott Cohen, who played Max Medina

There will also be a book walk with Emily Kuroda, who played Mrs. Kim. She was the mom of Lane, Rory’s best friend from Stars Hollow.