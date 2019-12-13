Girl Accused of Threats of Shooting at Danbury High School Arrested

Danbury police have arrested a 14-year-old girl after an investigation ing texts they said threatened a shooting at Danbury High School last month.

Police said they received several complaints on Tuesday, Nov. 26 about a threatening text thread that was forwarded to several Danbury High School students and parents.

It appeared to have been sent to a Danbury High School student, asked the student if he or she would be at school on Wednesday, Nov. 27, then suggested that the student would be the “first” target of a shooting at the school, according to police.

The texts appeared to have been sent through a spoofed phone number, so it was not immediately clear who they came from.

After an investigation by the Danbury Police Department General Investigations Division, Danbury High School Resource Officers and the Danbury High School Administration, police identified a 14-year-old Danbury girl as the suspect.

She was arrested and charged with threatening in the second degree and breach of peace in the second degree and will appear in juvenile court.

She has not been publicly identified because of her age.

Police said this is the second arrest made in regard to social media threats made to Danbury High School students.